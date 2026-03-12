War: No Need For Panic, Minister Tells AP Shrimp Farmers

VIJAYAWADA: Fisheries Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu on Wednesday assured shrimp farmers that the ongoing tensions in the Gulf region would not significantly affect India’s seafood exports and there’s no cause for panic harvesting.

The minister held a video conference with the co–vice chairman of the state aquaculture development authority, members of the non-official committee and the aquaculture advisory committee to review the situation. This, after some media reports hinted at likely disruptions in seafood exports due to the Iran war.

Atchannaidu said he sensed anxiety among some aquaculture farmers following such reports. However, such concerns are largely unfounded, he said.

The minister said only about 3–4 per cent of India’s total seafood exports go to the Middle Eastern countries, mostly through the now paralysed Strait of Hormuz. “Exports to major markets such as the European Union, the US, Japan and China continue through other established maritime routes, including the Red Sea–Suez Canal route, the Cape of Good Hope route, and the China sea route, without any disruption.”

Hence, the present situation is unlikely to have any major impact on India’s seafood exports, he said.

The minister also noted that demand in the US market is expected to improve by the end of March 2026, particularly after the seafood expo North America has scheduled in Boston from March 15 to 17. “The US market usually has strong demand for 50-count and 60-count shrimp, which are the sizes commonly produced by AP farmers," he said, and advised them not to undertake intermediate harvesting before the shrimps reach the desired size.

Atchannaidu said the around 20 per cent tariff imposed by the US on Indian shrimp, including basic duty, anti-dumping duty and countervailing duty, is comparable with tariffs on competing countries, ensuring India’s continued competitiveness in the global market.

The minister dismissed reports about a shipping container shortage as “false.” He said exports from AP are proceeding smoothly. APSADA would hold review meetings every month to monitor the situation.

He urged farmers not to believe in rumours and follow scientific aquaculture practices, warning that panic harvesting could lead to oversupply and a fall in shrimp prices, causing financial losses to them.