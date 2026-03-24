War: Dollar Surge Hits Telugu Students Hard; Costs Jump by Rs.2.5 Lakh Per Semester

Kurnool: The US dollar's relentless rally against the rupee is crushing dreams of Telugu students studying in America.

With the greenback valued at Rs.94, tuition, loans, and living costs have ballooned, hitting middle-class families hardest.

Estimates show a Rs.2.5 lakh jump per semester per student due to the rupee's slide.

A standard 3-semester course now adds Rs.9 lakh extra; 4-semester programs pile on Rs.12 lakh more.

Students who planned around Rs.75-Rs.78 per dollar are reeling. A $40,000 tuition fee that cost Rs.30 lakh then now demands Rs.37.6 lakh—a Rs.7.6 lakh rise. Living expenses amplify the pain, with experts warning of Rs.15-Rs.20 lakh extra over a full course.

Education loans up to Rs.50 lakh, paid semester-wise, are falling short. Fewer part-time jobs abroad leave students scrambling for top-ups.

"My MS plan was made at Rs.78 per dollar; now it's Rs.94. My loan's inadequate, and the family's scrambling for more," says A Kiran Kumar from Rayachoti, studying in Boston.

"Compared to the 2022 batches, I'm shelling out Rs.25 lakh extra for the same course. It's financially brutal," adds Sushmita, who started in August, 2025.

"Rupee crash was unexpected. Rent, groceries, everything's up. Barely managing," says K Manaswini from Kurnool.

Andhra Pradesh sent 70,000 students to the US in 2025 — a 20 per cent drop from the previous years — as costs deterred the aspirants. A top university economist calls it a "brutal financial shock" for middle-class hopefuls.