War Delays Chemical Cargo Vessels Bound For Kakinada

Kakinada: Two ships carrying about 3,000 tonnes of chemical cargo from Gulf countries to Kakinada Deep Water Port have been delayed at Gulf ports due to the ongoing war situation.

Sources said several pharmaceutical companies in Hyderabad had placed orders for the chemicals. However, the vessels carrying the cargo are yet to depart from the Gulf ports.

Port officials said there is no major impact on operations at Kakinada Deep Water Port and the Anchorage Port, as no vessels are currently scheduled to arrive from or depart to the war-affected region.

Meanwhile, 12 ships are stationed at the Anchorage Port to transport about three lakh metric tonnes of rice to African countries.

Officials said cargo handling for these vessels is under way and is expected to be completed soon. The ships are likely to depart from the anchorage port by the end of March as loading operations are being expedited.