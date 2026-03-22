Waltair Division Takes Up Summer Crowd Management Measures

Visakhapatnam:The Waltair Division of the East Coast Railway has rolled out a series of passenger-friendly measures to ensure comfort, safety and smooth operations across major stations during the summer season.

Divisional Railway Manager Lalit Bohra chaired a review meeting with branch officers, supervisors and frontline staff, directing them to implement all necessary steps for a safe and hassle-free travel experience.

Key measures include ensuring adequate supply of packaged and potable drinking water at stations, continuous availability of water in toilets and waiting halls, and timely announcements of train arrivals and departures. Arrangements have also been made for proper queue management and designated holding areas to streamline boarding and alighting during peak hours.

Special attention is being given to regulate passenger movement on foot overbridges and in concourse areas to prevent congestion and ensure safe transit.

To evaluate preparedness and coordination among departments, a mock drill was conducted on Saturday at Visakhapatnam Railway Station, involving personnel from the Railway Protection Force, Government Railway Police, Civil Defence and other departments.