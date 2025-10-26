Waltair Division Steps Up Safety Measures Ahead of Cyclone Montha

Visakhapatnam: The Waltair Division of East Coast Railway has put safety protocols in place as Cyclone Montha approaches the region, with authorities preparing for heavy rainfall.

Divisional railway manager Lalit Bohra has directed officials to remain on full alert and ensure uninterrupted train services despite the challenging weather conditions expected in the coming days.

The division has implemented a comprehensive strategy focusing on infrastructure monitoring, emergency preparedness, and passenger welfare. Railway bridges, tracks, yards and signalling systems are under continuous surveillance, while maintenance crews have cleared silt, vegetation and debris from catchwater areas and side drains to prevent waterlogging.

Special teams have been deployed for the rapid restoration of tracks, signalling systems and electrification infrastructure in case of damage. Diesel locomotives have been strategically positioned to maintain operations during power failures.

Patrolmen and watchmen have been deployed across vulnerable sections to monitor at-risk locations round the clock. Both stationary and mobile patrol units will conduct regular inspections, particularly during periods of heavy rainfall.

Engineering relief vans equipped with essential tools and bridge materials are on standby for immediate deployment. The division has also stockpiled sufficient quantities of track maintenance reserve materials.

Help desks will be operational from October 27, 2025, at major stations including Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam Road, Duvvada and Rayagada, with plans to extend services to additional stations if needed. Extra counters have been established for processing refunds on cancelled tickets.