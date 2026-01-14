Waltair Division Pilots Wearable, Hygienic Vending System on Trains

Visakhapatnam: The Waltair Division of East Coast Railway (ECR) has rolled out an innovative, hygienic tea and coffee vending system on trains, launching it as a pilot project on the AP Express. Divisional railway manager Lalit Bohra inaugurated the initiative on the occasion of Bhogi-Sankranthi.

Under the new model, vendors are equipped with a specially-designed wearable gadget featuring an insulated thermos container that keeps beverages hot for longer, improving taste and quality. The gadget has separate compartments for tea and coffee sachets and disposable cups, enabling efficient service while keeping vendors’ hands free. A dedicated waste pocket ensures clean disposal of used sachets.

Aligned with the Railways’ digital push, the system includes a QR code for seamless cashless payments. Besides tea and coffee, the setup can serve soup, milk and noodles while maintaining freshness.

Each five-litre container can serve about 35 passengers per round. The DRm said, “The initiative was timed to match the festive spirit across state. The passenger feedback will be used to improve the system before expanding it to more trains and platforms.”