Waltair Division Nets Rs 8.45 Lakh In Ticket-Checking Drive

Visakhapatnam:The Waltair Division of East Coast Railway has recovered Rs 8,45,735 from ticketless and irregular travellers during a special ticket-checking drive.

Conducted under the supervision of senior divisional commercial manager K. Pavan Kumar, the operation deployed 197 ticket-checking staff across major trains and stations. A total of 1,586 cases were detected, including ticketless travel, irregular tickets and unbooked luggage.

The division has also shown consistent improvement in recent months. In October 2025, Waltair earned Rs 2,41,10,000 through ticket-checking operations, registering 46,930 cases. This marks an increase of more than Rs 35.5 lakh compared with October 2024, when Rs 2,05,55,000 was recovered from 41,940 cases.

Durga temple announces special darshan plan for Karthika rush

Vijayawada:Durga Malleswara Swamy Devasthanam on Indrakeeladri has announced special crowd-management measures for the concluding days of Karthika Masam, with a heavy influx of devotees expected from November 14 to 16.

Temple chairman Borra Radhakrishna (Gandhi) and executive officer V.K. Seena Naik said thousands of pilgrims are likely to visit the shrine over the weekend to participate in Karthika Vanasamharadhana programmes and offer prayers to Goddess Kanaka Durga. Karthika Masam ends on November 20.

To manage the rush, the temple will suspend the sale of ₹500 special darshan tickets between 11 a.m. and 2.30 p.m. on November 14, 15 and 16. VIP recommendation letters for inner-sanctum darshan will also not be accepted during these hours.

Instead, all devotees will be allowed darshan through the Bangaru Vakili (Golden Entrance). The officials appealed to worshippers to cooperate with the revised arrangements to ensure smooth movement.

Measures underway to restore Kundu bridge: Collector

Kurnool:Nandyal Collector G. Rajakumari said steps are underway to restore the old Kundu River bridge, which has deteriorated significantly. Inspecting the bridge in Nandyal town on Thursday, she said the government had already released funds for land acquisition to construct a new bridge.

As the new structure will take time, the existing bridge is being strengthened to ensure safe passage for light vehicles. Works are in progress to improve stability by laying a BT layer and installing iron railings on both sides. The Collector directed officials to complete the works within a week.

Given the bridge’s weak condition, only school buses, ambulances, cars, two-wheelers and farmers’ tractors are being permitted temporarily, while heavy vehicles are being diverted through alternative routes. She appealed to the public to adhere strictly to safety measures and traffic restrictions. The district administration, she said, is taking all precautions to ensure commuter safety until the new bridge is completed.