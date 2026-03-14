Waltair Division Holds Railway Week Award Function

Visakhapatnam: The Waltair Division of East Coast Railway celebrated the 70th Railway Week Award – Rail Seva Puraskar function at the Rail Club in Visakhapatnam on Friday. Divisional Railway Manager Lalit Bohra attended the event as the chief guest.

Senior railway officers and staff were present on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, the DRM said the Rail Seva Puraskar celebrations provide an opportunity to review the performance of various railway units and recognise the meritorious services of officers and staff for their commendable work and achievements.

He congratulated railway personnel for their contribution to the progressive growth of the Railways.

Bohra also highlighted the division’s performance, innovative initiatives and achievements during the current financial year. Among them was the introduction of the AI-powered rail robocop “ASC Arjun” at Visakhapatnam Railway Station for surveillance and passenger assistance.

Officials said the AI-based system has helped identify and apprehend habitual offenders using facial recognition technology.