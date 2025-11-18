Waltair Division Hits 50mt Freight Milestone in Record 230 Days

The Waltair division of the East Coast Railway has achieved a milestone by handling an unprecedented 50 million tonnes of freight loading in 230 days as of November 16.

This was a 12.5 per cent increase compared to the previous year and shatters the division's earlier record of 50mt in 256 days during the 2023-24 period, a full 26 days faster than before.

The performance has elevated Waltair to the 5th top-performing division across the Railways, improving from its 6th position last year. Adding to the division’s impressive list of accomplishments, it registered an all-time high of 7.10mt of freight loading in October 2025, surpassing all previous monthly records.

The division's success was driven by consistent efforts to enhance traffic facilities, ensure optimal rake availability and provide timely rake allocations to customers, a railway release said on Sunday.

Key loading points contributing to this growth include the Vizag port, Gangavaram port, steel plant, HPCL, Utkal Alumina and NMDC. Divisional railway manager Lalit Bohra congratulated the traffic department for this achievement and commended all associated departments for their dedicated teamwork and relentless efforts.