Waltair Division Conducts Emergency Mock Drill At Simhachalam Station

VISAKHAPATNAM: The East Coast Railway’s Waltair Division conducted a comprehensive real-time rescue drill at Simhachalam railway station on Friday, focusing on emergency preparedness and coordination among multiple departments.

The simulation exercise involved a staged train derailment, passenger evacuation, and immediate first-aid response. Teams from mechanical, carriage and wagon, safety, operations, and other related departments participated. Local fire services and ambulance units also took part to assess inter-agency cooperation and response efficiency.

Divisional railway manager Lalit Bohra said the primary objective of the drill was to evaluate readiness and coordination during accidents and disaster management operations. He added that two non-AC coaches and one AC coach were used for the practice exercise involving rescue teams.

Evacuees posing as passengers received on-site medical care, and damaged coach sections were rerailled following standard safety protocols.

Bohra noted that AC coaches, owing to their specific structure, require specialised tools and techniques — aspects that were successfully tested during the drill. Teams also demonstrated underwater rescue capabilities, showcasing their preparedness for a range of emergency scenarios.