Wall Collapses Due to High-Decibel DJ Sound in Srikakulam

Srikakulam: A major mishap occurred during the Nandanna Gouramma festival procession at Bhavanipuram in Srikakulam district when a wall collapsed due to the intense vibration from high-decibel DJ sound. According to eyewitnesses, the wall gave way suddenly as the procession passed by, causing panic among devotees.

Seven people sustained serious injuries after being trapped under the debris. Locals and police immediately rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital.