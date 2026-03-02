Walkers’ Road Blockade Draws Criticism From Pilgrims in Tirupati

Tirupati: Walkers who staged a road blockade on the Kapilatheertham–Alipiri road in Tirupati on Monday over a monthly entry fee faced criticism after the protest disrupted pilgrim traffic to Tirumala.

The forest department recently decided to collect Rs 100 per month from walkers using the Divyaramam walking area on Alipiri Road and to permit entry into the Nagaravanam stretch only for those who paid the fee. Objecting to the rule, a group of walkers sat on the road and raised slogans against the Divisional Forest Officer, blocking the busy route for nearly a kilometre. CPM leaders among the walkers led the protest.

The action halted cars and other vehicles of devotees travelling to Tirumala, leaving many stranded on the road. Several pilgrims expressed anger at the protesters, saying the blockade caused hardships to those heading for darshan. Police intervened after the situation escalated. Alipiri circle inspector Rama Kishore reached the spot and held talks with the protesters, following which the walkers withdrew the blockade and traffic resumed.