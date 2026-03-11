Walkathon Held in Kurnool to Raise Glaucoma Awareness

KURNOOL: Joint collector Noorul Khamar urged people to remain alert about glaucoma and take timely steps to protect their eyesight. He flagged off a walkathon from the Government Regional Eye Hospital to Raj Vihar Centre on Wednesday as part of World Glaucoma Week awareness programmes. The events are being organised jointly by the district blindness control society and the Government Regional Eye Hospital from March 8 to 14. Addressing participants, the joint collector said glaucoma, often referred to as the “silent thief of sight”, can lead to blindness if it is not detected early. He advised people aged above 40 and those with a family history of glaucoma to undergo regular eye check-ups to prevent vision loss.