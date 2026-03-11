 Top
Home » Southern States » Andhra Pradesh

Walkathon Held in Kurnool to Raise Glaucoma Awareness

Andhra Pradesh
11 March 2026 10:46 PM IST

Addressing participants, the joint collector said glaucoma, often referred to as the “silent thief of sight”, can lead to blindness if it is not detected early

Walkathon Held in Kurnool to Raise Glaucoma Awareness
x
Kurnool-Joint Collector Nurul Qamar flagged off the walkathon rally organized from Government Eye Hospital to Rajvihar Center on the occasion of World Glaucoma Week. (Source: X)

KURNOOL: Joint collector Noorul Khamar urged people to remain alert about glaucoma and take timely steps to protect their eyesight. He flagged off a walkathon from the Government Regional Eye Hospital to Raj Vihar Centre on Wednesday as part of World Glaucoma Week awareness programmes. The events are being organised jointly by the district blindness control society and the Government Regional Eye Hospital from March 8 to 14. Addressing participants, the joint collector said glaucoma, often referred to as the “silent thief of sight”, can lead to blindness if it is not detected early. He advised people aged above 40 and those with a family history of glaucoma to undergo regular eye check-ups to prevent vision loss.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Joint Collector Government Regional Eye Hospital glaucoma kurnool 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Kurnool 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X