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Walkathon Held at RINL Township

Andhra Pradesh
31 March 2026 7:57 PM IST

Visakhapatnam Steel Plant organised a ‘Swachh Path Walkathon’ as part of Swachhata Pakhwada 2026 at Ukkunagaram

Walkathon Held at RINL Township
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Representational Image. (Source:DC)

VISAKHAPATNAM: Visakhapatnam Steel Plant organised a ‘Swachh Path Walkathon’ as part of Swachhata Pakhwada 2026 at Ukkunagaram, the RINL township, on Tuesday.

The event, organised by the sports department of RINL, aimed to promote fitness and create awareness on cleanliness among employees and the community.

Around 400 participants, including students from various schools in Ukkunagaram, employees and yoga practitioners, took part in the walkathon.

Dr. Rakesh Nandan Sahay, Director (Personnel), attended as the chief guest.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
visakhapatnam steel plant walkathon Sports department Visakhapatnam 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Vishakhapatnam 
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