Vundavalli Writes to AP CM, Seeking Redressal of Discrepancies in Polavaram Project

Kakinada: Former Lok Sabha member from Rajamahendravaram Vundavalli Arun Kumar has addressed a letter to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan, Human Resources minister Nara Lokesh, Water Resources minister Nimmala Ramanaidu, and Tourism minister Kandula Durgesh on Thursday seeking resolution of discrepancies in the ongoing construction activities at the Polavaram Multipurpose Project.

The former MP pointed to safety risks within the GAP-2 Earth Core Rock Fill (ECRF) dam, design parameters, quality assurance and other issues. He underlined that continuation of construction works without full technical and design approvals would pose grave risks to the dam integrity, public safety and long-term sustainability.

Arun Kumar underlined that the Polavaram project will be a cornerstone for Andhra Pradesh. But hastening its construction without resolving fundamental issues will amount to leaving irreversible dangers un-addressed. He maintained that ex-post facto approvals for flawed technical and design elements may be acquired; but the dam may end up with structural failures that could devastate lives and resources.

The former MP said that such an approach not only undermines national standards but also heightens the danger of catastrophic consequences in an experimental ECRF Dam at Gap-2 of Polavaram head works.

He cited CWC’s letter and minutes dated January 30, highlighting critical inconsistencies in data, designs, and modelling. He pointed out that the CWC chairperson had expressed dissatisfaction with inaccurate historical data and unwarranted revisions.

Further, Arun Kumar said discrepancies in the foundational levels of GAP-2 ECRF Dam, the erosion of sand underneath the base of the dam at main stream deep portion may lead to first-of-its-kind disastrous consequences in the world, endangering downstream communities, infrastructure and ecosystem along the Godavari River.

The former MP, in his letter to the key players, sought a high-level intervention to safeguard both the Polavaram project and public interest.