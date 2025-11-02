Vundavalli Asks Politicos to Speak Up for Andhra Pradesh

Kakinada: Former Rajamahendravaram MP Vundavalli Arun Kumar has criticised political parties in the State for their silence over the injustice done to Andhra Pradesh during the bifurcation of the erstwhile united State, which he described as "unscientific" and "unjust."

Addressing the media, he lamented that Andhra Pradesh Formation Day has lost its significance after bifurcation, calling it a matter of deep regret. He said political parties should raise their voice in Parliament about the State's plight, pointing out that even Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah had often spoken about the injustice inflicted upon Andhra Pradesh by the Congress during the division.

Arun Kumar clarified that his intention was not to advocate for re-merging the States, but to ensure that such injustice is never repeated. "Parliament is supreme, and it must ensure that no State suffers the same fate again," he said.

He revealed that he had filed a writ petition in court and urged the State government to argue its case strongly to secure justice for Andhra Pradesh. He recalled that the State Assembly had passed 2,000 resolutions to the Central Government during the bifurcation process, yet none were considered. "The bifurcation resolution itself was passed without voting, as per Parliament records," he alleged.

Vundavalli urged Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan to raise their voices in Parliament and demand due funds and rights for Andhra Pradesh, clarifying that doing so "is not an act against the BJP."

Speaking about Pawan Kalyan, Arun Kumar remarked that as a celebrity, he has become difficult for people to meet. "People can meet Pawan Kalyan only when he decides to meet them," he quipped.