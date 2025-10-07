 Top
VSU Student Wins National NSS Best Volunteer Award

Andhra Pradesh
DC Correspondent
7 Oct 2025 12:06 AM IST

Pruthviraj was recognised for his contributions to environmental protection, rural development, health camps, blood donation drives, and awareness programmes.

Nellore:M. Pruthviraj, an NSS volunteer from the department of biotechnology at Vikrama Simhapuri University (VSU), Nellore, has received the National NSS Best Volunteer Award from the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan, New Delhi, on Monday.

VSU vice-chancellor Prof. Allam Srinivasarao described it as a proud moment, noting that the achievement would inspire other students. Registrar Dr K. Sunitha and College Principal Dr C.H. Vijaya said the award had enhanced the university’s prestige and demonstrated students’ commitment to both academics and social responsibility.

NSS Program Coordinator Dr Uday Shankar Allam praised Pruthviraj for elevating the reputation of VSU’s NSS units to the national level.

Expressing gratitude, Pruthviraj dedicated the award to the entire VSU NSS unit, pledging to continue working for rural development and youth welfare.

University officials, faculty, staff, and fellow NSS volunteers congratulated him on this national honour.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
