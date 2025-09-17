VSU Hosts Global Conference, Marks International Microorganism Day

NELLORE: Vikrama Simhapuri University (VSU) witnessed a vibrant week of academic and scientific activity with the successful conclusion of the International Conference on Environmental Pollution, Nutrition, and Public Health (ICENPH-2025) and the celebration of International Microorganism Day on its campus on Wednesday.

The two-day ICENPH-2025, jointly organised by the Department of Marine Biology, VSU; the Department of Microbiology, Yogi Vemana University; and Hyderabad-based Aieonki Publishco, brought together researchers, academicians, and experts to deliberate on global challenges relating to the environment, nutrition, and public health.

University vice-chancellor Prof. Allam Srinivasa Rao, addressing the valedictory session, said that such discussions would provide valuable guidance for society in addressing both present and future issues. He commended the efforts of university college principal Prof. Ch. Vijaya, marine biology head Dr. M. Hanuma Reddy, faculty members, and research scholars for their contributions.

Adding to the academic fervour, the department of biotechnology celebrated International Microorganism Day with exhibitions, seminars, poster presentations, and competitions. Students actively participated in model displays, essay writing, elocution, and audio-visual presentations. BOS chairman Prof. Vijaya Ananda Kumar Babu distributed prizes and certificates to the winners.

Experts emphasised the vital role of microorganisms in healthcare, agriculture, and environmental conservation, urging students to develop a scientific outlook and pursue advanced research. The programme was supported by head of department Dr. G. Mary Sandeepa, along with faculty members Dr. K. Prabhakar, Dr. S. B. Sainath, Dr. C. Kiranmai, and others.