VSP's Entire Staff March to AGPL For Allowing Coking Coal Transit

Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL)’s top officials, trade union leaders and employees marched from the Balacheruvu Gate of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) and engaged with workers of Adani Gangavaram Port Limited (AGPL) who have been on strike from April 12.

The AGPL strike has blocked supply of coking coal to the RINL, which is critical for running the steel plant.

More than 1,000 staff of the steel plant, led by RINL CGM A.K. Sobti, apart from senior officers and trade union leaders, appealed to the agitating workers of Gangavaram Port to allow transfer of RINL's coal from the port to the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant immediately.

Incidentally, RINL CMD Atul Bhatt has also written a letter to the Visakhapatnam district collector seeking his immediate intervention in supply of coking coal from AGPL, Gangavaram.

Atul Bhatt has expressed concern that the court order for transporting coal to RINL has not been implemented, which will affect the company's operations and financial health.

RINL has sought the intervention of the district administration and police, so that RINL can shift coking coal to the VSP using its loaders and dumpers.