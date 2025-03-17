Vruum Expands Women-Only Ride Service for Safety

Visakhapatnam: To address worries regarding women’s safety when sharing a ride, entrepreneur Srujana Padi has set up Vruum, a mobility platform that lets women choose women drivers to reach their destination. Such a service is already available in Jaipur and Ahmedabad, apart from Visakhapatnam. Plans are to extend the service to the Delhi-NCR in April.

The application under tagline Vruum: Your Journey, Our Priority is currently available for download on Google Play and iOS. Vruum is a competitively priced cab service integrated with other transport services, including auto-rickshaws and bikes.Vruum founder says there exists a huge gap in the ride-hailing services industry, with drivers giving away too much of their income to rest of the value chain. “A lot of them end up receiving only 20–30 per cent of the earnings they should, while platform owners benefit greatly. Further, there are considerable challenges when it comes to the safety of women travellers. Vruum addresses these issues. It ensures that drivers’ wages are not siphoned off. It provides a safer travel experience for women by ensuring women drivers,” Srujana underlined.Since its launch, the platform has seen rapid growth, starting with 300 registered vehicles to over 3,000 now. The initiative is particularly focused on increasing employment opportunities for women drivers, allowing them to operate in a secure and supportive environment.Despite safety measures taken by various ride-hailing companies and authorities, many women still feel vulnerable while traveling alone, particularly at night, or on two-wheelers. Traffic congestion and cost-effectiveness have made two-wheeler rides a popular choice. Yet many women hesitate to use these services due to safety concerns.Vruum addresses these issues by allowing passengers to specifically choose female drivers. The registration process for both drivers and passengers includes Aadhaar verification, ensuring a secure environment. The platform also features an SOS button which, when activated, alerts the nearest Vruum driver and the police, ensuring swift response in emergencies.Speaking with Deccan Chronicle, Srujana said the app also allows users to book rides for family members or friends, specifying the need for a female driver.Lohita R, a manager at a jewellery store, shares with DC her perspective: “I often work late hours. Booking rides at night can be both costly and unsafe. While I appreciate the affordability of two-wheeler rides, I’ve always felt uneasy sitting behind a male driver. Vruum offers a great solution for women like me who need safe and reliable transport. However, the app needs an update to improve its verification process, as currently, anyone can select a female driver,” Lohita pointed out.