VRO Held While Accepting ₹1 Lakh Bribe

Visakhapatnam:The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Vizianagaram unit, arrested a Village Revenue Officer on Monday for allegedly accepting a ₹1 lakh bribe at the Tahsildar’s office in Bhogapuram mandal.

The accused, Ambati Rampydi Chittibabu, VRO of Savaravalli and in-charge of Chakivalasa village, had allegedly demanded ₹2.4 lakh to process a land mutation and pattadar passbook application, initially seeking ₹3 lakh. Following a complaint by Lanka Bangaru Naidu, the ACB laid a trap and caught him red-handed while taking the advance.

He was arrested and will be produced before the Special Judge for ACB Cases in Visakhapatnam. Searches are underway.