VRO Caught Red-Handed by ACB While Accepting ₹20,000 Bribe in Gudluru

Nellore:Officials of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Saturday arrested Indla Chalama Reddy, Village Revenue Officer (VRO) of Gudluru, red-handed while demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹20,000.

The arrest followed a complaint by Ramala Madhava Reddy, a local contractor and farmer, who alleged that the VRO demanded the bribe to process a solvency certificate required for the release of his seized JCB in an illegal sand excavation case.

Acting on the complaint, ACB officials laid a trap and apprehended the accused near the bus stand centre in Gudluru on February 28.

The accused was arrested and searches are under way at his residence and office. He will be produced before the Special Judge for ACB Cases in Nellore. The case has been registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act.