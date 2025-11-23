VP's Call to Officials to Check Tax Evasion

The VP visited the NACIN campus at Palasamudram in Somandepalli mandal in Satya Sai district on Sunday. He addressed civil services officer trainees at the National Academy of Customs, Indirect Taxes & Narcotics centre and noted that NACIN has emerged as a premier institution for capacity building in India’s Customs and GST administration.Stating that tax-evasion must be checked and the errant punished, he said, “Laws are framed to serve the interests of society and the nation. Enforcement of the rule of law, however, rests in the hands of officers.”He highlighted the special significance of this year that marks the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the father of All India Services. “Sardar Patel’s visionary leadership laid the foundation for transforming colonial India into a strong, developed and Atmanirbhar Bharat,” he said.Radhakrishnan lauded the Union Public Service Commission, which celebrates its centenary next year. He described it as the “guardian of merit, integrity and fairness” in civil services recruitment.Emphasizing the need for inclusive development, he said both wealth creation and wealth distribution are equally important.Speaking on the role of civil servants in realizing the vision of Viksit Bharat @ 2047, he said, “The country’s development journey is centered around last-mile delivery and inclusive growth. World is changing rapidly, with technology evolving every day,” he said, and urged officers to constantly upgrade their skills to meet emerging needs.He encouraged the adoption of advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Natural Language Processing, Machine Learning and Blockchain to ensure better transparency and governance.The VP highlighted IGOT Karmayogi as an “excellent platform” for anytime, anywhere capacity enhancement.