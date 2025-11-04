VPR Foundation To Hold Free Cancer Screening Camps Across Nellore

Nellore:The VPR Foundation, led by MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy and MLA Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy, announced plans to conduct free cancer screening camps across the Nellore Parliamentary segment, starting from Udayagiri.

The Foundation also launched ‘VPR Nethra’, a mobile eye-care programme aimed at providing free eye checkups and treatment, at Ramapuram. MLA Prashanthi Reddy said the initiative seeks to “bring the gift of sight to those suffering from vision problems” and urged people to prioritise early eye screening.

Highlighting the Foundation’s health outreach, she noted that over 10,000 women were previously screened for cancer in the Kovur constituency, with 1,000 early-stage cases identified and treated.

Udayagiri holds special significance for MP Vemireddy, as several flagship programmes, like VPR Amruthadhara clean water project, started here. Under the Foundation, more than 200 drinking water plants have been set up, apart from initiatives in education, healthcare and rural development.

MLA Kakarl Suresh, former MLA Kambham Vijaya Ramireddy and local leaders attended the launch, which drew thousands of supporters.