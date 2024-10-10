VPA to Retrieve 17 Sunken Boats from Fishing Harbour

Visakhapatnam:The Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) has initiated a large-scale operation to remove sunken fishing trawlers and boats lying at various jetties in the Fishing Harbour. This effort, launched on 11th September 2024, is part of VPA’s ongoing upgradation and modernisation of the Visakhapatnam Fishing Harbour.

An official revealed that six fishing trawlers and eleven boats, which had long been submerged in the seabed, were identified with the help of the local fishing community. These sunken vessels posed significant challenges to fishing activities, navigational safety, and access to the jetties.

The removal process involves complex underwater operations, including videography, the use of specialised underwater cutters, and desilting debris using high-capacity generators and compressors. Skilled divers have been deployed to carry out the task while prioritising safety and security.

The entire project, scheduled for completion by December 2024, is being undertaken at an estimated cost of Rs.1.20 crore. The VPA remains committed to supporting the welfare of the fishing community and ensuring safe and efficient operations at the fishing harbour, said VPA secretary T. Venu Gopal.