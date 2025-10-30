VPA Signs Rs 29,662 Crore MoU With AP For Dugarajapatnam Port Cluster

Visakhapatnam: The Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Andhra Pradesh government for the establishment of a major port-cum-shipbuilding and ship repair cluster at Dugarajapatnam, with an investment commitment of Rs 29,662 crore. The MoU was signed during India Maritime Week 2025 being held in Mumbai.

According to a VPA release on Thursday, the project will generate large-scale employment, strengthen India’s self-reliance under the Make in India framework, and deliver world-class infrastructure to accelerate the nation’s maritime growth.

HD Korean Shipbuilders Offshore Engineers Ltd. also held discussions with officials of VPA and the AP government on the progress of the Dugarajapatnam Mega Shipbuilding Cluster and its key technical features.

Additionally, VPA signed an MoU worth Rs 3,000 crore with MECON India to develop modern stack yards and railway sidings aimed at optimising multimodal logistics, enhancing port efficiency, and promoting seamless regional connectivity.

In another agreement, VPA partnered with NBCC under a Rs 500 crore self-financing scheme for monetisation and integrated development of under-utilised land in Harbour Park.

A collaboration with HUDCO worth Rs 487.38 crore will drive the mechanisation and modernisation of cargo berths, incorporating advanced handling technologies to boost productivity, ensure environmental sustainability, and support digital and operational excellence.

VPA also entered into an MoU with Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) worth Rs 535 crore for the construction of internal flyovers within the port premises.

During India Maritime Week, VPA showcased its comprehensive land monetisation programme designed to attract fresh investments and expand infrastructure across multiple port zones.

Collectively, the MoUs and development programmes announced by VPA are expected to attract over Rs 39,216 crore in new investments, supporting regional economic growth, job creation, and aligning with the National Logistics Policy, Maritime India Vision 2030, and India’s commitment to achieving Net Zero emissions by 2047.