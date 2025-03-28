VPA sets new record with 81.28 million metric tonnes cargo

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) has achieved a historic milestone by recording its highest-ever annual throughput of 81.28 million metric tonnes in just 361 days of the 2024-25 financial year, setting a new benchmark in its 91-year legacy.

As of March 27, 2025, VPA surpasses its previous best of 81.09 million metric tonnes achieved in 366 days during 2023-24. This remarkable accomplishment highlights the efficiency, commitment, and resilience of Team VPA, along with the unwavering support of port users, stakeholders, and trade partners, stated a VPA release on Friday.

VPA chairperson Dr M. Angamuthu congratulated all employees and stakeholders for their relentless efforts in making this achievement possible. He emphasised VPA’s commitment to further enhancing its cargo-handling capacity and sustaining its position as a leading port in the country. The port’s modernised infrastructure, streamlined operations, and strategic planning have played a crucial role in reaching this milestone ahead of schedule.

This achievement reinforces Visakhapatnam Port’s pivotal role in India’s maritime trade, paving the way for greater economic growth and global connectivity.