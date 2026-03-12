VPA Records Highest-Ever Cargo Throughput

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) has achieved a historic milestone by handling 85.07 million metric tonnes (MMT) of cargo in 345 days during the current financial year — the highest ever in the 92-year history of the port.

In a release issued on Thursday, VPA said chairperson Dr Angamuthu has been consistently guiding and motivating the port team to achieve the ambitious target of 90 MMT for the current financial year, which is higher than the target assigned to the port.

Expressing confidence in the port’s performance, the chairperson said the target of 90 MMT would be achieved and added that VPA is also aiming to reach 100 MMT of cargo handling by the financial year 2026–27.