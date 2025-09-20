VPA Organises Road Show-Cum-Workshop For India Maritime Week 2025

VISAKHAPATNAM: Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) on Friday organised PORTCON-2025, a road show-cum-workshop themed "Shaping Maritime Narrative for Economic Development through Policy, Research and Coordination" ahead of the upcoming India Maritime Week 2025.

Speaking on the occasion, VPA chairperson Dr. M. Angamuthu disclosed that over 1 lakh delegates from all over the world will be participating in the grand India Maritime Week, one of the largest maritime events globally, to be held in Mumbai from October 27 to October 31, 2025.

Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) director Mruthanjeya Jha highlighted the five legislative acts passed in the Parliament, which will transform the Indian maritime sector as a whole, making it one of the major contributors to India’s economy.

Customs and Central Goods and Services Tax principal commissioner N. Sridhar pointed out that seas and oceans are the wealth of the country. All stakeholders must work in tandem to harness this sector for the country’s good.

MoPSW senior economic adviser Animesh Bharti detailed the vision of Prime Minister AMRITKAL-2047 and NAVIC-CELLS, their implementation and sustainability as a whole.

PORTCON-2025 road show-cum-workshop is strategically aimed at showcasing Visakhapatnam as a city of prominence with promise of exponential growth in the maritime sector. The event concluded with shared determination to make India Maritime Week 2025 a significant success, which would solidify India's standing within the worldwide maritime sector.