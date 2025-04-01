VPA Handles Record 82.6 MT Cargo

Visakhapatnam: The Visakhapatnam Port Authorities (VPA) have achieved a milestone by handling 82.62 million tonnes (MT) of cargo during 2024-25 fiscal. The achievement underscores the port’s commitment to operational excellence, customer-centric approach, and its pivotal role in driving economic growth and trade facilitation in the region, said a VPA release on Tuesday.

Despite global trade fluctuations and logistical challenges, the VPA’s robust performance was fueled by strategic initiatives, focusing on alternative cargoes, enhanced infrastructure, and seamless coordination with trade partners. The port witnessed increased volumes across key cargo segments including crude oil, manganese ore, bauxite, rice and general cargo, reaffirming its position as a premier gateway on the east coast.

Chairperson Dr M Angamuthu congratulated the VPA team, terminal operators, stakeholders, and the trade community on this noteworthy achievement. This record cargo throughput is a testament to the relentless efforts of the workforce, efficient cargo evacuation strategies and the trust reposed in port by the stakeholders. The VPA will continue to focus on infrastructure development, digitalization, and green port initiatives to enhance service quality and capacity, the chairperson stated.

The port is also progressing with strategic projects such as the deepening of the inner channel, mechanization of berths under PPP model, improvement to road infrastructure and green port initiatives like shore power facility and one million tree Plantation to support sustainable growth.

With this cargo throughput milestone, the VPA continued its journey towards achieving the government‘s vision of port-led development under the Maritime India Vision 2030.