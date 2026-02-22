VPA Crosses 80 Million Tonnes Cargo In Record Time

Visakhapatnam: The Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) achieved a historic milestone by handling over 80 million tonnes of cargo in just 327 days during the financial year 2025–26, crossing the mark on February 21, according to a VPA release on Sunday.

This is the fastest time in which the Port has achieved 80 million tonnes in its 92-year history.

The release said the achievement reflects VPA’s operational efficiency, improved productivity, effective stakeholder coordination and sustained growth in cargo handling.

VPA chairperson Dr M. Angamuthu congratulated the entire port workforce for reaching the milestone in record time and appreciated the coordinated efforts of all stakeholders. He expressed confidence that the Port would achieve its ambitious target of handling 90 million tonnes during the current financial year.