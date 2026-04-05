VPA Celebrates National Maritime Day

Visakhapatnam: The Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) celebrated the 63rd National Maritime Day on Sunday, highlighting the vital role of the maritime sector in global trade and national economic development. The occasion also honoured the contributions of seafarers, with the prestigious NMD Award of Excellence recognising lifetime achievements in the Indian maritime industry.

This year’s theme was “Maritime India – Empowering Progress”.

To mark the occasion, VPA chairperson Dr M. Angamuthu and deputy chairperson Roshni Aparanji Korati, along with heads of departments, laid a wreath in remembrance of seafarers who lost their lives in the line of duty. A ceremonial guard of honour was presented by the VPA tug flotilla.

Chief vigilance officer Arun Prasad and Coast Guard DIG Rajesh Mittal also paid tributes on the occasion.