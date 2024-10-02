VPA achieves record turnover in six months

Visakhapatnam: The Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) has set a new benchmark in cargo handling by achieving a remarkable 41.79 MMTs during the first half of FY 2024-25, representing a 6 per cent growth compared to the 39.60 MMTs handled in the same period of 2023-24. This achievement comes on the heels of the port's impressive 80 million-ton throughput in the previous fiscal year.

The surge in cargo volume is attributed to increased handling of key commodities such as crude, LPG, coal, and other cargoes, further solidifying VPA’s position as a premier port in India.

In alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 100-day Action Plan for the government sector, the Visakhapatnam Port Authority has undertaken significant initiatives and achieved remarkable results.

The VPA has made substantial strides in digital transformation by implementing the “National Logistics Portal Marine.” This initiative has revolutionised communication among various stakeholders, including shipping lines, customs authorities, and the port health officer (PHO), facilitating real-time data exchange and transparency. To bolster cybersecurity, the VPA has been conducting regular training sessions focused on “preventing online fraud.”

As part of its Green Initiative, the port has become a pioneer among major ports by achieving 100 per cent renewable energy usage, leading the charge in reducing carbon emissions in the maritime sector. VPA has also taken a significant step towards environmental sustainability by launching a “one million plantation drive” in collaboration with state authorities and private organizations.

In the realm of social responsibility, VPA has recently contributed `1 crore to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, providing support to flood victims in Vijayawada.