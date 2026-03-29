VPA Achieves Highest Ever Cargo Throughput of 90.29 MMT

Visakhapatnam: The Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) has created history by recording its highest-ever annual cargo throughput of 90.29 million metric tonnes (MMT) as of March 28, 2026, three days ahead of the close of the financial year 2025-26.

This milestone surpasses the previous record of 82.62 MMT achieved during FY 2024-25, setting a new benchmark in the port’s 92-year history and reinforcing its position among India’s leading major ports.

Remarkably, the target was reached in just 362 days, reflecting strong operational efficiency, strategic planning, and seamless coordination among stakeholders, according to VPA Secretary M. Shankar Babu.

VPA chairman Dr M. Angamuthu lauded the collective efforts of employees and stakeholders, highlighting their dedication and teamwork in achieving the milestone. He urged the team to maintain the momentum and aim for the next target of 100+ MMT cargo throughput in FY 2026-27.

Deputy chairperson Roshni Aparanji Korati also congratulated the team for the record-breaking performance and praised their sustained commitment.

Looking ahead, VPA is focusing on transforming into a “landlord port” by 2030, with plans to develop additional oil jetties and enhance mechanisation.