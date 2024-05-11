Vijayawada: Ramesh Chandra, Central Bureau of Communication (CBC) and field officer of Krishna and Guntur districts, has stated that youth voters play a crucial role in shaping the future of the nation and emphasised the importance of increased participation in the electoral process. He also mentioned various awareness programs organised for voter education and participation ahead of the upcoming elections on May 13.



Ramesh Chandra highlighted the efforts made by universities, engineering colleges, and other community centres across the country to conduct voter awareness programs. He also informed that the Election Commission has provided a platform through the KYC-ECI app for voters to verify and select the correct candidate.



Ramesh Chandra stated that during the election period, if a candidate or any political party disrupts peace and security, engages in unethical behaviour, voters should report it to the Election Commission through the cVIGIL app. He announced that the Election Commission has implemented various measures to ensure smooth conduct of polling stations in Krishna district, urging voters to come out in large numbers to cast their votes on May 13.