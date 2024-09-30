Voter registration for Teachers MLC polls underway

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam district collector M.N. Harendhira Prasad emphasised the importance of voter registration for eligible teachers in light of the upcoming North Andhra district teacher MLC election. Voter registration commenced on Monday following a notification from the Election Commission.



During a meeting at the collectorate, the collector reviewed election-related issues with representatives from various political parties, focusing on polling centers and voter registration procedures. Harendhira Prasad highlighted that only regular or ad hoc teachers and lecturers from schools, colleges, and universities are eligible to vote, while part-time workers are not.



