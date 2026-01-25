Vote is Bedrock of Democracy: Chief Secretary

VIJAYAWADA: Exercising the right to vote is the strongest foundation of democracy, and voting is not merely a right but a responsibility of every citizen, Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary K. Vijayanand said on Saturday.

Addressing the 16th National Voters’ Day celebrations at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram here, the Chief Secretary said the right to vote was the most valuable entitlement in a democratic system. He urged all eligible citizens to enrol as voters and actively participate in elections.

National Voters’ Day is observed annually on January 25 to mark the establishment of the Election Commission of India in 1950, with the objective of increasing citizen participation, particularly among youth, and spreading awareness about electoral rights and duties. This year’s theme is “My India, My Vote.”

Vijayanand said India, as the world’s largest democracy, draws its strength from people’s participation. He noted that the Election Commission remains committed to conducting free and fair elections and ensuring that all eligible citizens above 18 years are enrolled and issued EPIC cards. He called upon young voters to play an active role in the democratic process.

Chief electoral officer Vivek Yadav said that under the revised law, citizens attaining 18 years of age can register as voters on four qualifying dates January 1, April 1, July 1 and October 1 instead of only January 1 earlier. New voters can apply online or through Booth Level Officers (BLOs), while address corrections can be made using Form-8.

He clarified that possession of an EPIC card alone does not guarantee voting rights and advised voters to verify their names in the electoral rolls on the CEO website. To encourage youth participation, voter awareness programmes and Electoral Literacy Clubs are being conducted in schools and colleges, he added.

Former election commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar said the Supreme Court had recognised voting as part of freedom of expression under Article 19 of the Constitution. He stressed strict and transparent enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct and the need to create a fear-free voting environment.

Earlier, chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, in a virtual address, said 2025 had been a year of significant achievements and innovations for the Election Commission, with initiatives to improve voter accessibility, accuracy of electoral rolls and transparency.

During the programme, EPIC cards were distributed to newly registered voters, students took a pledge to vote fearlessly, and Best Election District Awards–2025 were presented. NTR district collector and district electoral officer Dr G. Lakshmisha, election officials, students and representatives of voluntary organisations attended the event.