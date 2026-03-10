Vontimitta Temple Gears Up For Brahmotsavams From March 26

Kadapa: The annual Brahmotsavams at the revered Sri Kodandarama Swamy Temple will begin on March 26, with elaborate illumination arrangements creating a festive atmosphere for devotees.

The temple premises and surrounding areas are being decorated with colourful lights at the temple complex, Vahana Mandapam, major junctions and along the road from Vontimitta to Madhavaram.

Over 60 illuminated display boards depicting scenes from the Ramayana, including Sri Rama Pattabhishekam, Sri Rama Kalyanam, Garuda Vahanam and Dasavatarams, are being installed.

Nearly 20,000 serial lights, 10,000 floodlights, 350 coloured lights and 40 generators will illuminate the temple town.

Special arrangements, including 23 LED screens, are being made for devotees to witness the Sri Sita Rama Kalyanam scheduled for April 1.