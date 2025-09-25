VMRDA’s ‘The Deck’ Sparks Fierce Bidding War For Prime Office Space

Visakhapatnam:Visakhapatnam’s premium commercial hub, The Deck, is experiencing fierce competition for its last available office floor. Constructed by the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Development Authority (VMRDA) at Siripuram Junction, this multi-level car parking and office complex has become a magnet for top-tier companies.

With only one floor left, VMRDA has announced an open auction scheduled for September 19 to ensure transparency and fairness. Chairman M.V. Pranav Gopal confirmed that the space will be awarded to the highest bidder who complies with all auction guidelines.

The Deck spans 12 levels, including three basement floors, a ground level, seven upper floors, and a terrace. The second basement level serves as a parking facility for 440 cars and 250 two-wheelers. The third floor is occupied by the University of Georgia, while the fourth hosts the IT office of Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL). The fifth floor is home to the Ratan Tata Innovation Hub, and the sixth and seventh floors are designated for the general manager of the South Coast Railway Zone.

Currently, the ground floor, which measures 28,993 square metres, is vacant, and plans are in place for a future restaurant to be located on the terrace. ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel Limited, which is setting up a steel plant in Nakkapalli, has expressed interest in securing the only remaining office floor. Additionally, Bangalore-based digital solutions company Covalense has also made substantial efforts to obtain office space on The Deck. Another pharmaceutical company has similarly tried to fill the available space.

"Granting permission to one of the companies that have shown interest would signal favour to the others, so we held an open auction," stated Pranav Gopal.