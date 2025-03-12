VMRDA unveils iconic projects to shape Vizag's future

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam, dubbed as Andhra Pradesh's fastest-growing city, is set to witness another leap in its urban development. The Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) has issued Request for Proposals (RFPs) for two iconic projects on a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, aimed at redefining the city's infrastructure and boosting its economic growth.





The first initiative, the "East Coast Habitat Centre," planned on 8.82 acres in Rushikonda, seeks to emulate New Delhi’s India Habitat Centre. This multifunctional hub envisions commercial office spaces, a business centre, an art gallery, and premium amenities like boutique hotels, fine dining, and a premium club.With an estimated project cost of Rs 460 crore, the centre is expected to address the growing demand for social infrastructure and create a space for corporates, government bodies, NRIs, and residents alike.The second project, the "Vizag Experience & Virtual Reality Arena and 3-Star Hotel," caters for the city’s emerging tourism potential. This 2.82 acres in Rushikonda also focuse on technology-driven experiences like immersive virtual reality theatres, escape rooms, thematic shows, and futuristic gaming zones. A drive-in food court and cafes further enhance its appeal to younger generations and tourists.



These projects signify a critical step forward for Visakhapatnam, positioning it as a premier destination for urban living and tourism while promising to generate employment and drive real estate growth.



