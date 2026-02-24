VMRDA To Install 65-ft Trishul At Kailasagiri On Ugadi

Visakhapatnam: A giant 65-foot-high Trishul with a Damru is coming up atop the picturesque Kailasagiri hill and is likely to be inaugurated on Ugadi day on March 19. Estimated to cost `2.5 crore and funded by the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Development Authority (VMRDA), the Trishul is being made of translucent fibre-reinforced plastic (FRP).

High-focal 110W LED studio/beam lights will be installed at the base to illuminate the Trishul, making it visible from various parts of the city. A cobblestone platform with scenic landscaping and selfie points is also being developed around the structure.

“We wanted to inaugurate it on Maha Shivaratri, but the construction got delayed. Now, we will open it on Ugadi day,” said VMRDA chairman Pranav Gopal, who conceptualised the project. Located near the Telugu Museum, the Trishul is expected to attract a large number of tourists, he added.

Kailasagiri is one of the prime attractions and a popular picnic spot for tourists visiting the beautiful city of Visakhapatnam.

Spread over 100 acres atop a hill, Kailasagiri offers a panoramic view of the surroundings that every nature lover craves. The well-maintained park is always bustling with visitors enjoying its tranquil atmosphere and scenic beauty.

The major attraction at Kailasagiri is the 40-foot-tall statue of Shiva and Parvathi. The hill derives its name from this statue, which depicts the abode of Lord Shiva and Parvathi. The hilltop can be accessed both by ropeway and by road.

The ropeway ride, offering breathtaking views of the city, is a memorable experience for visitors. The journey along the winding hill roads is equally enjoyable.

Other attractions in and around Kailasagiri park include the glass bridge known as the Skywalk, the floral clock, Titanic Viewpoint, jungle trails, Shanthi Ashram, and Shanku Chakra Nama.

Another attraction popular among children is the toy train, which offers a circular ride around the park and is thoroughly enjoyed by young visitors. The children’s play park and horse rides are also popular.

Kailasagiri is also a well-known destination for paragliding, offering excellent gliding facilities.