VMRDA proposes Rs 1,000 crore budget

Visakhapatnam: The Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) has proposed a Budget of Rs 1,000 crore for the fiscal year 2025-26, representing a significant increase from the previous year’s allocation of Rs 700 crore. This proposal was discussed during a board meeting held on Saturday, focusing on essential developmental priorities.

Chairman M.V. Pranav Gopal and commissioner Vishwanathan emphasised the urgency of ongoing projects, particularly in light of the newly inaugurated Bhogapuram Airport. Efforts are underway to construct connecting roads to the national highway, a priority highlighted by the NDA coalition government, aimed at alleviating traffic congestion.

The board has discussed approving Rs 390 crore for the construction of 15 high-priority roads spanning Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Anakapalle districts. Discussions also focused on enhancing water resource management under the city limits and establishing a business park to boost economic activity.

After the meeting, VMRDA Chairperson Pranav Gopal announced the installation of a 15-foot bronze statue of the late N.T. Rama Rao, the founder of the Telugu Desam Party, at VMRDA Beach Park. This initiative commemorates the 43rd anniversary of the party's foundation. Pranav Gopal also stated that the board discussed developing a comprehensive master plan that incorporates public feedback to ensure inclusive urban development.