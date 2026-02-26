VMRDA Plans ₹12.5 Crore Underpass Near NAD Aligned With Metro Works

Visakhapatnam: In a move aimed at easing traffic congestion, the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) has proposed the construction of an underpass near the Naval Armament Depot (NAD), synchronised with the upcoming metro rail project.

The proposal was discussed at a high-level meeting chaired by metropolitan commissioner N. Tej Bharath with engineers from the Metro Rail Corporation. The underpass is planned at Kakani Nagar and near NAD along the stretch connecting NAD to the airport, at an estimated cost of ₹12.5 crore.

Officials said the design would be aligned with the metro rail layout to ensure seamless integration with metro pillars and to avoid conflicts during future construction. Tej Bharath directed engineers to be ready to commence work immediately after the revenue department completes the clearance of encroachments in the project area.