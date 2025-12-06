VMRDA Clears Rs 90-Crore Tourism Project In Vizag

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) has approved another major Public-Private-Partnership (PPP) project to boost tourism and leisure infrastructure in the city. At a meeting, the VMRDA cleared the “Vizag Experience and Virtual Reality Arena and 3-Star Hotel” project, proposed on a 2.82-acre site at Rushikonda at an estimated cost of ₹90 crore to be completed in three years.

According to a joint statement issued by chairperson M.V. Pranav Gopal and metropolitan commissioner N. Tej Bharath, the project will feature an extensive experience and VR Arena, including a 360-degree immersive theatre, a mixed-reality escape room, thematic shows, virtual time-travel experiences, a VR gaming zone, and an aquarium. A Drive-in Food Zone with app-enabled dining, cafés, a food court, and fine‑dining options will also be developed, alongside a 3-star boutique hotel.

The VMRDA has issued the Letter of Acceptance (LoA) to the selected developer, paving the way for construction to begin. Officials said the project is expected to become a significant new attraction for residents and tourists, further strengthening Vizag’s profile as a growing urban leisure destination.