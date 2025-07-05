VMRDA Approves Several 2.5 BHK Apartments For Vizag

Visakhapatnam:A board meeting of the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) on Friday presided over by its chairman M.V. Pranav Gopal approved a series of development projects for the port city.

According to a joint statement released by Pranav Gopal and VMRDA commissioner K.S. Viswanathan, the board approved establishment of a city park at Kothuru village in Anakapalli district with a budget of ₹5.35 crore. Spanning 5.68 acres, it will feature sports courts, a yoga zone, gym facilities, an amphitheatre, and a skating rink.



Infrastructure improvement received significant attention. A 60-feet wide road will be developed under the Vepagunta-Pinagadi master plan. Additionally, the Beach Road skating rink will be upgraded. Andhra Pradesh’s first skateboard park will be built with an allocation of ₹2.50 crore for hosting the 63rd National Roller-Skating Sports Competitions.

Approval has been granted for the construction of six iconic residential towers, each comprising 50 storeys, featuring a variety of flats and duplexes. These facilities will include a clubhouse, swimming pool, pool deck, children's play area, cycle track, and jogging track, spanning approximately 4.07 acres in Madhurawada.



Permissions have been granted for construction of 2.5 BHK multi-storey apartments at affordable prices for middle-class families in Mithilapuri-Madhurawada, Marikavalasa, Vepagunta and other locations, the statement added.