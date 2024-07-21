VMC wants people living on hill slopes to shift

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) in-charge commissioner Dr. A. Mahesh directed officials to shift residents living on the hill slopes in Vijayawada to relief centres in view of rains in the city for the past week.

Dr. Mahesh asked the planning and amenities secretaries of the area to visit people with residences on hilly slopes and explain to them the imperative need to shift to relief centres owing to the threat of landslides in their areas following the heavy rains.

On Sunday, the in-charge commissioner visited Siddharth Nagar, Andhra Prabha Colony and other areas. He saw waste accumulated in the drain canals, leading to sewage flowing on the roads in Thota Vari Veedhi. He appealed to residents to hand over household waste to sanitation workers without dumping it in drain canals and choking them.

Dr. Mahesh identified a few manhole lids higher or lower than the road level. He instructed executive engineers to identify such manholes kids in their respective zones and immediately bring them to the road level.