VMC Urges Owners To Use Layout, Building Regularisation Schemes

VIJAYAWADA: The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has asked owners of unauthorised layouts, plots and buildings to apply under the government’s regularisation schemes within the prescribed deadlines.

In a statement on Wednesday, chief city planner Sanjay Ratna Kumar said unauthorised layouts and plots formed up to June 30, 2025, are eligible for regularisation under the Land Regularisation Scheme (LRS) on payment of penal charges along with 14 per cent open space charges. The last date to submit LRS applications is January 23, 2026. Applicants must submit plans prepared by licensed surveyors, engineers or architects and apply online at http://lrsdtcp.ap.gov.in after paying 50 per cent of the penal charges or a minimum of ₹10,000.

He said properties that are not regularised will be denied basic services such as electricity, water supply, drainage and stormwater facilities. Such plots and layouts will also be entered in the Registration Department’s Prohibited Property Watch Register, preventing sale or transfer, and building permissions will not be granted.

Applications for regularisation of unauthorised buildings must be submitted online at www.bps.ap.gov.in

by March 11, 2026. Buildings constructed before December 31, 1997, are eligible for a 25 per cent rebate on regularisation charges, subject to proof of property tax payment.

The VMC appealed to owners to apply within the deadlines and said strict action would be taken against defaulters.