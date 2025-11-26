VMC to Shift Residents From Hazardous Areas in Vijayawada City

Vijayawada: Amid rising safety concerns in vulnerable localities, Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) commissioner H.M. Dhyanachandra on Wednesday instructed officials to begin relocating residents living in hazardous and low-lying zones across the city.

During an extensive field inspection covering Gunadala, Chuttugunta, BRTS Road, Sambamurthy Road, Dharna Chowk and Museum Road, the Commissioner reviewed on-ground conditions and interacted with locals to assess the risks faced by households in these neighbourhoods.

While visiting the first division area near the Eluru canal embankment in Gunadala, Dhyanachandra examined houses constructed along the canal banks and directed officials to immediately shift families residing in these danger zones. He emphasised that people living close to canal bunds and hill slopes remain at significant risk, especially during heavy rains, and must be relocated without delay.

He instructed officials to identify all such high-risk pockets across the city and work in coordination with the Revenue Department to enumerate affected households and arrange safe housing for them.

Chief city planner K. Sanjay Ratnakumar, Joint Director (AMRUT) Dr Latha, assistant city planner Rambabu and other municipal staff accompanied the Commissioner during the inspection.