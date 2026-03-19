VMC to Keep Cash Counters Open on Holidays for Tax Collection

VIJAYAWADA: In a citizen-friendly initiative to ease tax payments, Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) commissioner H.M. Dhyanachandra announced that cash counters for tax collection will remain operational on holidays across the city.

The move comes in the wake of the Andhra Pradesh government’s recent announcement offering a 50 per cent waiver on interest for property tax dues. To enable residents to make the most of this benefit, the VMC has extended working hours and ensured accessibility of payment facilities at multiple locations.

According to the commissioner, cash counters will function from 6 am to 9 pm on all holidays at key centres within the city limits. These include Chittinagar Cholera Hospital, HB Colony, VMC head office, AKTP School in Satyanarayanapuram, Singhnagar Rythu Bazaar, Apna Bazaar in Paikapuram, Patamata Circle Office near ESI Hospital, BVR Complex in Patamata, Sai Baba Temple premises, and APSRM School in Krishnalanka.

Officials said the extended hours and additional working days are intended to reduce inconvenience to taxpayers and avoid last-minute rushes, particularly in light of the ongoing rebate scheme. Citizens have been urged to utilise the opportunity and clear their pending property taxes within the stipulated time to avail the interest waiver.