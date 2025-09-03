VMC Starts Intensive Anti-Mosquito Drive Following Rains

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) commissioner H.M. Dhyanachandra has directed officials to undertake large-scale mosquito eradication drives across the city in the wake of monsoon rains. Dhyanachandra checked up the ongoing drives launched at Ajit Singh Nagar, Andhra Prabha Colony, Inner Ring Road, Nuzvid Road, Vambay Colony and Bhagat Singh Road on Wednesday. Speaking to media after his inspection, the VMC commissioner emphasised that the corporation’s priority is to maintain a clean and healthy environment.

He asked officials to ensure that vacant plots do not become breeding grounds for mosquitoes. He suggested that where water stagnation is unavoidable, anti-larval operations must be carried out. Further channels should be dug to drain out the accumulated rainwater.

Dhyanachandra wanted VMC officials of various zones to continuously take up fogging operations, clear silt and waste from drains, and undertake timely anti-larval spraying to check spread of mosquitoes as well as mosquito-borne diseases. In areas that are inaccessible, he wanted ML oil sprayed using drones. Along the Bhagat Singh Road, the commissioner interacted with sanitation workers and inquired whether waste is still being dumped on vacant sites.

Workers informed Dhyanachandra that despite daily garbage collection, some residents, who are not home during the garbage collection time, dump trash on empty plots. The commissioner directed officials to work out a permanent solution to curb such practices.